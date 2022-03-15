UrduPoint.com

PIA Announces To Slash Airfare For Umrah Pilgrims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2022 | 02:48 PM

PIA announces to slash airfare for Umrah pilgrims

The latest reports suggest that the national flag carrier has slashed to Rs 95, 628 from more than Rs 100,000 from the previous fare.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to slash airfare to Jeddah and Madinah for Umrah pilgrims.

The national flag carrier has slashed to Rs 95, 628 from more than Rs 100,000 of the previous fare, a local private tv reported on Tuesday.

The latest reports suggest that the fare of PK9759 flights from Lahore to Jeddah and PK9741 flights from Islamabad to Jeddah have been slashed. Likewise, PK 9731 from Karachi to Jeddah and PK 9735 from Peshawar to Jeddah fares have also been slashed by Rs5,000.

Last week, an official said that Hajj policy 2022 would be unveiled after signing an agreement with Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The official said, “ The Saudi government opened Hajj for foreign pilgrims across the world after a two-year hiatus which is of course is a good news,".

He stated the Hajj policy would be designed as per the revised pilgrims quota likely to be announced by the Saudi government.

The ministry, he said, was working on anticipatory measures for a smooth operation of Hajj 2022.

The reports suggest that tenders, for procurement of 40,000 doses each of Meningococcal (Meningitis ACYW-135) and Quadrivalent/Tetravalent seasonal influenza vaccine, have been given. The scheduled banks, it said, were also invited by the ministry to collect applications of the intending pilgrims for Hajj.

For transportation of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and from there to Pakistan, talks with private airlines were also underway.

The pilgrims, the ministry had said earlier, were strictly advised not to submit their hard-earned money to any private hajj tour operator until the Hajj Policy 2022 is officially announced.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Hajj Jeddah Saudi Saudi Arabia Money Influenza TV From Government Agreement PIA

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion: Opposition decides to approach IH ..

No-Trust-Motion: Opposition decides to approach IHC

20 minutes ago
 Iran foils Israel-linked 'sabotage' plot at nuclea ..

Iran foils Israel-linked 'sabotage' plot at nuclear plant

22 minutes ago
 'Gourd cultivation be taken up immediately'

'Gourd cultivation be taken up immediately'

22 minutes ago
 Multiple clean water projects on cards in Gwadar

Multiple clean water projects on cards in Gwadar

22 minutes ago
 Tunisia may see new COVID-19 wave in May: minister ..

Tunisia may see new COVID-19 wave in May: minister

25 minutes ago
 Aussie researchers link prescription drugs to mood ..

Aussie researchers link prescription drugs to mood disorders

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>