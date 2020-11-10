UrduPoint.com
PIA Announces Umra Flights From Different Local Destinations To Medina Munawwara And Jeddah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:58 PM

PIA announces Umra Flights from different local destinations to Medina Munawwara and Jeddah

Pakistan International Airlines here on Tuesday announced to have restarted its Umra flights from different parts of the country to Jeddah and Medina Munawwara, following recently announced resumption of the pilgrimage that was limited, due to COVID-19 pandemic, by the Saudi authorities early this year

As per arrangement return airfare ( inclusive of all relevant taxes) for economy class, from Karachi will be Rs 91,000 and that from other cities would be Rs.96,000. The baggage allowance for each passenger would be 36 kilograms, whereas for infants it would be 10 kilograms.

According to PIA spokesman, Abdullah Khan this special service will continue till December 31 and that the national flag carrier has already started "group booking" for Umra passengers, with a minimum limit of ten passengers for every single group.

Mentioning that Umra tickets are also available on PIA network, the spokesman said pilgrims intending to avail executive economy services are being offered baggage allowance of two bags, weighing 40 kilograms.

Every pilgrim will also be allowed to carry five liters of Aab-e-Zamzam duirng his/her return journey and that they may further be allowed (if the passenger desires so) to go for free of charge change of booking facility seven days prior to their actual departure date.

