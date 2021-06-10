UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Asked O Expedite Process Of Compensation Payment To Families Of May 22, 2020 Plane Crash Victims

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

PIA asked o expedite process of compensation payment to families of May 22, 2020 plane crash victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has asked the Pakistan International Airlines to expedite the process of compensation payment to families of the May 22, 2020 plane crash victims.

The directives came at a meeting held on Thursday at Governor House in which matters regarding compensation to the legal heirs/family members of the PIA 8303 crash victims and other related issues were discussed, in details.

The meeting was attended by CEO, PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik (via Zoom), Secretary, PIA Col. Aftab; GM, Coordination, Syed Qamar Maqbool, DGM, Legal Asim Raouf and Manager PIA Khursheed Khan.

A comprehensive briefing on the compensation given to the families of victims so far and outstanding compensation amounts was given to the chair.

CEO, PIA assured the Governor that the all outstanding payments would be given to the remaining families as soon as the legal and other requirements are completed.

It was further informed that PIA had filed an appeal in SHC and the orders of the Court were being forwarded to Ministry of Law for ensuring even implementation.

The governor Sindh emphasised to get the issues resolved and sorted out on priority basis to ensure immediate relief to the aggrieved family members of the victims.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor May 2020 Family All General Motors PIA Court

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

58 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

1 hour ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

2 hours ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.