PIA asked o expedite process of compensation payment to families of May 22, 2020 plane crash victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has asked the Pakistan International Airlines to expedite the process of compensation payment to families of the May 22, 2020 plane crash victims.

The directives came at a meeting held on Thursday at Governor House in which matters regarding compensation to the legal heirs/family members of the PIA 8303 crash victims and other related issues were discussed, in details.

The meeting was attended by CEO, PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik (via Zoom), Secretary, PIA Col. Aftab; GM, Coordination, Syed Qamar Maqbool, DGM, Legal Asim Raouf and Manager PIA Khursheed Khan.

A comprehensive briefing on the compensation given to the families of victims so far and outstanding compensation amounts was given to the chair.

CEO, PIA assured the Governor that the all outstanding payments would be given to the remaining families as soon as the legal and other requirements are completed.

It was further informed that PIA had filed an appeal in SHC and the orders of the Court were being forwarded to Ministry of Law for ensuring even implementation.

The governor Sindh emphasised to get the issues resolved and sorted out on priority basis to ensure immediate relief to the aggrieved family members of the victims.