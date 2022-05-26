UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday asked all the Pakistanis traveling from Jeddah to Pakistan to start using North Terminal from May 28.

"PIA operation will shift back to North Terminal from May 28, 2022.

PK-760 on May 27 will be the last flight operating from the Hajj Terminal," the national airlines announced it on its twitter handle.

The departure time for the first flight PK740 from the North Terminal would be 0400 (Local Time), the PIA said.

