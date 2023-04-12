PIA assures public of uninterrupted operations despite salary payment concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has addressed concerns about non-payment of salaries and reassured the public that its operations are not affected.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, the PIA spokesman said that although the airline is facing financial difficulties due to the country's economic situation, it has paid the salaries of staff in Groups I to IV on time.

However, he added, there has been a delay of a few days in the salaries of officers and other officials, which will be paid in the next few days.

The spokesman clarified that PIA officers, including pilots, are fully engaged in fulfilling their responsibilities with complete dedication and persistence, and that the airline is fully functional and operational.

Several national dailies carried a news story expressing concerns that the national carrier's operations would be affected, as its pilots were reportedly considering boycotting flights as a protest against the non-payment of their pending salaries, even during the month of Ramazan.

In response, the PIA spokesman urged the public not to believe such reports, which he said were baseless and misleading and being spread by elements with ill motives to disrupt PIA's operations.

The spokesman also emphasized that there was no fear about the impact of non-payment of salaries on the airline's operations and that despite the challenges faced by PIA, the airline remains committed to providing safe and efficient air travel to its passengers.