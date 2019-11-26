PIA Boeing 777 aircraft makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft, en route Toronto from Lahore, had to make an emergency landing at the Karachi Jinnah International Airport following development of a sudden "technical fault

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft, en route Toronto from Lahore, had to make an emergency landing at the Karachi Jinnah International Airport following development of a sudden "technical fault.

The pilot immediately contacted the Karachi airport traffic controller and requested emergency landing permission due to a technical problem.

Reportedly, all passengers are safe.On Sept. 15, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight bound for Jeddah had made an emergency landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport - Lahore due to technical fault.