PIA Boeing 777 Put On Standby For PM's Visit To KSA: Report

Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich (@ItsFSW) Published April 26, 2022 | 06:29 PM

The Foreign Ministry has written a letter to PIA CEO and asked the management to put PIA Boing 777 on alert for PM Shehbaz's visit to Saudi Arabia.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-April 26th, 2022) A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 was put on standby for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, a local private tv reported on Tuesday.

The report said that a letter was sent to the PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the foreign ministry.

The Foreign Ministry, according to the letter, asked the PIA management to put a Boing aircraft on standby for upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

The lettee said the special plane would depart for Madinah from Islamabad on April 28, Thursday, at 2:00 pm.

The plane, on Friday, will depart for Jeddah from Madina on April 29 at 1:30 pm.

The plane will take off from Jeddah to Islamabad on April 30 at 5:00 am early morning.

The foreign ministry has also sought a reply from the national airline regarding the availability of the chartered plane.

According to a TV report, the PM House staffers contacted PIA officials and 80 seats were booked for the premier’s visit instead of the whole plane, whereas, the payment of the tickets would be made by the foreign ministry.

It reported that PM Sharif woukd land in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with 16 members of the Sharif family.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia would be accompanied by 16 members of the Sharif family. The Foreign Office, in this regard, directed the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia to make preparations.

The FO sent a list of Sharif family members to the embassy. Hamza Shahbaz his wife, daughter and maid woukd also go to Saudi Arabia from Islamabad while Maryam Nawaz, Captain retired Safdar, Sabiha Abbas, Yusuf Abbas his wife and son woukd also visit KSA.

The reports say that Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleiman Shahbaz, wife, son and maid would reach Jeddah from Doha. Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz and his wife would reach Jeddah from London.

