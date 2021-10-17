UrduPoint.com

PIA Boy Scouts' Contingent Visits Dr AQ Khan's Grave, Offers Fateha

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:41 AM

PIA Boy Scouts' contingent visits Dr AQ Khan's grave, offers Fateha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A contingent of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boy Scouts Association Rawalpindi-Islamabad visited the grave of renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan here on Saturday, laid wreath and offered Fateha.

Association's District Secretary Shahzad Waheed termed the demise of Dr AQ Khan a great national loss.

He said the deceased played a key role in making the country's defence impregnable by equipping it with the nuclear prowess.

Acknowledging the services of Dr AQ Khan, he said with untiring efforts and capabilities of the deceased, Pakistan stood among comity of the nations as a proven nuclear power state.

Later, the scouts presented salute to the national hero.

More Stories From Pakistan

