PIA Briefs NA Body On Progress Regarding Preparation Of Its Business Plan, Challenges

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday briefed National Assembly's Standing Committee on Aviation Division on the progress regarding preparation of its business plan and challenges.

The committee met here at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary, MNA.

The Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, MNA, also participated in the meeting as its Ex-officio Member.

Members/MNAs Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Tahir Iqbal, Ms. Asma Qadeer, Ms. Saira Bano, Choudhary Faqir Ahmed, and Kamal ud Din also attended the meeting.

The representatives from CAA also gave a detailed briefing on National Aviation Policy formulated in 2019 viz-a-viz the short comings in the previous policy of 2015.

It was informed that the major Gulf airlines exploited the opportunity of open sky policy given in the National Aviation Policy of 2015 and gave a big blow to the flight operations of the domestic airlines. However, the said policy had been revised in 2019 to encourage growth and development of domestic airlines.

The concept was appreciated by the Committee.

It was told that the said airport had not been able to exploit its full potential as yet due to Covid-19 factor as well as the decision regarding its outsourcing or otherwise was still pending with the Government.

The committee also expressed its concern over the failure of water drainage system at the Islamabad International Airport during recent spell of rains in the capital and recommended to resolve the issue once and for all.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also gave a briefing on the progress regarding preparation of its business plan and its challenges. The Committee confirmed minutes of its sixth meeting held on 3rd June, 2021.

The Committee took response from the Aviation Division on the queries raised during its previous meeting concerning performance of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the growing difference between its revenue and expense during the recent years, especially with regards to the Islamabad International Airport.

