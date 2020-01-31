PIA cancels Feb 3, Beijing-Islamabad flight

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has canceled its Beijing-Islamabad flight scheduled to operate on February 3, as per instructions of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), PIA Country Director for China, Qadir Bux Sangi confirmed on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has canceled its Beijing-Islamabad flight scheduled to operate on February 3, as per instructions of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), PIA Country Director for China, Qadir Bux Sangi confirmed on Friday.

"As per PCCA instructions, the February 3, flight PK-852-853 has been cancelled," he told APP.

Meanwhile, the PIA has decided to waive-off penalties including refunding and no show charges for the passengers traveling from China to Pakistan in view of the current outbreak of coronavirus here.

"The decision has been taken by the management to facilitate PIA's passengers who were not able to take their flight due to various reasons as result of the situation in wake of current new coronavirus outbreak in China," he said.

These passengers could get full refund of their air tickets without paying any penalty or no show charges or extend traveling date, the country director added.