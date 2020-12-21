UrduPoint.com
PIA Cancels Its Flights To Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), consequent to Saudi government 's decision of a week long suspension of all international flights, has announced to cancel its flights scheduled for Monday to different destinations in Saudi Arabia.

PIA spokesman, Abdullah Khan sharing details of the decision this morning said it is due to resurgence of COVID-19, that flights are being stopped and that duration of this suspension may be further extended.

In the given situation national flag carrier decided to cancel its flight Nos. PK-9739 and PK-9760 from Multan and Lahore to Jeddah, he said mentioning that these were planned for Dec.21.

Moreover, those on routes Lahore-Jeddah-Lahore, Islamabad-Dammam-Islamabad, Lahore-Dammam-Lahore and Karachi-Medina-Karachi have also be cancelled.

Flights from Lahore to Medina, Medina to Karachi, Medina to Multan and Karachi-Jeddah-Karachi are also to be suspended.

Mentioning that these flights would remain cancelled till Saudis open their airspace for international flights, PIA spokesman said all affected patients would be duly adjusted once the flight service is restored.

Passengers were advised to contact concerned PIA officials via 786-786-111 for their queries and needed guidance besides getting registered their correct contact numbers, through PIA call centers, so that they may be kept updated about flight status.

