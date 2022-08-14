PIA celebrates 75th Independence Day with airborne passengers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday celebrated the country's Diamond Jubilee of the Independence Day in a befitting manner, with passengers cutting cakes, waving Pakistani flags and singing national songs onboard all flights.

During the flights, children cut the Independence Day cakes, specially prepared in the shape and colours of the Pakistani flag, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a news here.

Expressing pleasant surprise over the remarkable on-flight arrangements made by the PIA management, passengers actively participated and enjoyed the 14th August celebrations.

For the 75th Independence Day, there was a 14 per cent discount on all domestic flights of PIA in line with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.