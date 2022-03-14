UrduPoint.com

PIA CEO, Australian Envoy Discuss Lahore-Sydney Flight Service

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 05:46 PM

PIA CEO, Australian envoy discuss Lahore-Sydney flight service

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik Monday called on Australian Ambassador to Pakistan Joanne Frederiksen and discussed with her the matters related to starting a direct flight operation between the two countries

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik Monday called on Australian Ambassador to Pakistan Joanne Frederiksen and discussed with her the matters related to starting a direct flight operation between the two countries.

The national flag carrier wants to launch the flight service from April 22, during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Initially, one flight will be operated from Lahore to Sydney, which will be gradually increased to two weekly, according to a news release issued here.

During the meeting, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO commended the efforts made by the Australian ambassador in that regard.

The envoy said bilateral ties between the two countries would get further strength with the launch of direct flight operation.

