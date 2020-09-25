UrduPoint.com
PIA CEO, Pakistan Post DG Discuss Postal Int'l Operations After COVID-19

Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:41 PM

PIA CEO, Pakistan Post DG discuss postal int'l operations after COVID-19

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik Friday met with Pakistan Post Director General Muhammad Akhlaque Rana and discussed the matters related to the postal international operations after COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik Friday met with Pakistan Post Director General Muhammad Akhlaque Rana and discussed the matters related to the postal international operations after COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, they agreed to work together for smooth functioning and expansion of postal operation on some international routes after the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also agreed to constitute teams from both sides to further explore the cooperation in other fields as well.

