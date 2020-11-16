UrduPoint.com
PIA Chief Discusses Possibility Of Increased Insurance Amount For Heirs Of Crash Victims

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

PIA chief discusses possibility of increased insurance amount for heirs of crash victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik in a detailed meeting with the heirs of PK 8303 passengers, having lost their lives in a tragic incident at Karachi on May 22 this year, has assured to make every effort in getting adequate raise in the insurance money they are entitled to.

During the meeting, part of a regular series of contact between PIA and bereaved family members of the crash victims, family members concerned were repeatedly asked to submit their heirship certificates without any further delay so that their insurance claims be materialized.

Malik said the insurance company concerned was being convinced to pay Rs 50 million instead of Rs10 million to the successors.

Matters related to handing over of recovered luggage of the deceased passengers was also discussed on the occasion, said the spokesman of the national flag carrier.

