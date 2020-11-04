UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Chief Gives Preference To Financial Restructuring Of National Airline

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:22 PM

PIA Chief gives preference to financial restructuring of national airline

Chief Executive, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that the financial restructuring of the national airline, new fleet of aircrafts, training of staff and new destinations for flights were being given priority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that the financial restructuring of the national airline, new fleet of aircrafts, training of staff and new destinations for flights were being given priority.

He expressed these views while addressing at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

CEO said that In 2019, PIA went into gross profit for the first time in eight years, adding that the most important challenge at the moment is the old debt of four hundred and fifty billion, for which a financial plan is being worked out.

He said It is the combined responsibility of all entities, including the business community, to come forward and play their due role in rescuing the national airline from crisis.

The Rawalpindi Chamber's efforts to promote trade activities and improve Pakistan's image abroad are commendable. PIA will also provide discounts for the convenience of Rawalpindi Chamber members.

The Chamber will also be provided other incentives, including special discounts and Corporate Package for Gwadar Business Conference and exhibitions in Afghanistan, he said.

On the occasion, Chamber President Nasir Mirza said that PIA is our national airline and also our national identity all over the world. The business community will play its part in overcoming this challenge and assured full support in this regard. He said that the chamber organizes exhibitions and business conferences abroad and inside Pakistan. We always prefer to travel by national airline only. He also gave a briefing to CEO Arshad Malik on the ongoing activities of the Chamber.

The CEO was accompanied by Chief Commercial Officer Ali Tahir, Regional Coordinator Sher Ali, and Passenger Sales Manager Waqas Malik. On this occasion President RCCI Nasir Mirza, Group. Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, former presidents, members of the executive committee and chamber members were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Business Gwadar Rawalpindi Nasir Chamber 2019 Commerce All From Industry PIA Billion

Recent Stories

No shortage of sugar, flour in district: DC

1 minute ago

Constable suspended on charges of corruption

1 minute ago

Crackdown continues against SOPs violators

1 minute ago

Pak Army to ensure protection, security of people ..

1 minute ago

PTI to hold historic rally on Nov 6: Minister

1 minute ago

Turkey Fines Twitter, Facebook, Other Platforms $1 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.