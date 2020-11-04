PIA Chief gives preference to financial restructuring of national airline

Chief Executive, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that the financial restructuring of the national airline, new fleet of aircrafts, training of staff and new destinations for flights were being given priority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that the financial restructuring of the national airline, new fleet of aircrafts, training of staff and new destinations for flights were being given priority.

He expressed these views while addressing at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

CEO said that In 2019, PIA went into gross profit for the first time in eight years, adding that the most important challenge at the moment is the old debt of four hundred and fifty billion, for which a financial plan is being worked out.

He said It is the combined responsibility of all entities, including the business community, to come forward and play their due role in rescuing the national airline from crisis.

The Rawalpindi Chamber's efforts to promote trade activities and improve Pakistan's image abroad are commendable. PIA will also provide discounts for the convenience of Rawalpindi Chamber members.

The Chamber will also be provided other incentives, including special discounts and Corporate Package for Gwadar Business Conference and exhibitions in Afghanistan, he said.

On the occasion, Chamber President Nasir Mirza said that PIA is our national airline and also our national identity all over the world. The business community will play its part in overcoming this challenge and assured full support in this regard. He said that the chamber organizes exhibitions and business conferences abroad and inside Pakistan. We always prefer to travel by national airline only. He also gave a briefing to CEO Arshad Malik on the ongoing activities of the Chamber.

The CEO was accompanied by Chief Commercial Officer Ali Tahir, Regional Coordinator Sher Ali, and Passenger Sales Manager Waqas Malik. On this occasion President RCCI Nasir Mirza, Group. Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, former presidents, members of the executive committee and chamber members were also present.