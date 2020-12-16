PIA chief seeks increase in the number of passenger flights between Pakistan and China

(@FahadShabbir)

CEO of Pakistan International Airlines,Air Marshal Arshad A Malik has sought raise in the number of passenger flights between China and Pakistan so as to meet the growing demand of the citizens belonging to the brotherly countries, said Abdullah Khan,a spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :CEO of Pakistan International Airlines,Air Marshal Arshad A Malik has sought raise in the number of passenger flights between China and Pakistan so as to meet the growing demand of the citizens belonging to the brotherly countries, said Abdullah Khan,a spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Tuesday.

The PIA chief was said to had a meeting with Ambassador of China to Pakistan Mr.

Nong Rong during which he particularly referred to difficulties faced by passengers of the two countries in need to visit one or the other destinations at increasing pace.

Non-availability of flights was cited to be a cause of avoidable inconvenience for the passengers.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik said PIA was equally keen to enhance passenger and cargo operation and was committed to undertake the responsibility on priority basis with particular focus on quality service.