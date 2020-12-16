UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Chief Seeks Increase In The Number Of Passenger Flights Between Pakistan And China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:18 PM

PIA chief seeks increase in the number of passenger flights between Pakistan and China

CEO of Pakistan International Airlines,Air Marshal Arshad A Malik has sought raise in the number of passenger flights between China and Pakistan so as to meet the growing demand of the citizens belonging to the brotherly countries, said Abdullah Khan,a spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :CEO of Pakistan International Airlines,Air Marshal Arshad A Malik has sought raise in the number of passenger flights between China and Pakistan so as to meet the growing demand of the citizens belonging to the brotherly countries, said Abdullah Khan,a spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Tuesday.

The PIA chief was said to had a meeting with Ambassador of China to Pakistan Mr.

Nong Rong during which he particularly referred to difficulties faced by passengers of the two countries in need to visit one or the other destinations at increasing pace.

Non-availability of flights was cited to be a cause of avoidable inconvenience for the passengers.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik said PIA was equally keen to enhance passenger and cargo operation and was committed to undertake the responsibility on priority basis with particular focus on quality service.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Visit Pace (Pakistan) Limited PIA

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

16 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

21 minutes ago

Outstanding engineers to apply for "PEC Excellence ..

2 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Urges to Add Covid-19 Vacci ..

2 minutes ago

All resources being utilized for welfare of minori ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.