UrduPoint.com

PIA Commences Flights From Sialkot To Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:27 PM

PIA commences flights from Sialkot to Dubai

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started flight operation from Sialkot to Dubai with the first flight PK-179 that took off from Sialkot International Airport on Sunday night in a simple ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started flight operation from Sialkot to Dubai with the first flight PK-179 that took off from Sialkot International Airport on Sunday night in a simple ceremony.

According to the spokesman, the ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister of Special education Punjab Chaudhry Ikhlaq and Chairman Sialkot International Airport Khawaja Masood.

The passengers were welcomed and seen off by distinguished guests along with PIA 's General Manager Passenger Sales, Muhammad Shafique, Deputy General Manager Passenger Sales, Ahmed Faraz and other airline officials.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held at the airport and passengers were presented with flowers.

Sharing his views on the commencement of flight operation from Sialkot to Dubai, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated officials and said that the airline will take all necessary steps in providing convenient air travel facilities.

He instructed the concerned officials to provide best services to the passengers.

Earlier during the day, a meeting session was held at a hotel between PIA marketing officials and the airline's trade partners who assured their full support to PIA.

PIA is now operating twice a week flights from Sialkot to Dubai and has 31 flights per week to Dubai from different cities of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Punjab Hotel Dubai Sialkot Sunday All From Best PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Two kiln owners booked

Two kiln owners booked

43 seconds ago
 Injuries threaten Leeds' recovery

Injuries threaten Leeds' recovery

44 seconds ago
 EU Needs to Reform Emissions Trading System - Poli ..

EU Needs to Reform Emissions Trading System - Polish Prime Minister

46 seconds ago
 Russia-Proposed Nuclear Five Declaration Aims to E ..

Russia-Proposed Nuclear Five Declaration Aims to Ease Tensions - Foreign Ministr ..

47 seconds ago
 Rs 81,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 81,000 fine imposed on profiteers

49 seconds ago
 15 held with narcotics, weapons:

15 held with narcotics, weapons:

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.