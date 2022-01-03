PIA commences flights from Sialkot to Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started flight operation from Sialkot to Dubai with the first flight PK-179 that took off from Sialkot International Airport on Sunday night in a simple ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started flight operation from Sialkot to Dubai with the first flight PK-179 that took off from Sialkot International Airport on Sunday night in a simple ceremony.

According to the spokesman, the ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister of Special education Punjab Chaudhry Ikhlaq and Chairman Sialkot International Airport Khawaja Masood.

The passengers were welcomed and seen off by distinguished guests along with PIA 's General Manager Passenger Sales, Muhammad Shafique, Deputy General Manager Passenger Sales, Ahmed Faraz and other airline officials.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held at the airport and passengers were presented with flowers.

Sharing his views on the commencement of flight operation from Sialkot to Dubai, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated officials and said that the airline will take all necessary steps in providing convenient air travel facilities.

He instructed the concerned officials to provide best services to the passengers.

Earlier during the day, a meeting session was held at a hotel between PIA marketing officials and the airline's trade partners who assured their full support to PIA.

PIA is now operating twice a week flights from Sialkot to Dubai and has 31 flights per week to Dubai from different cities of Pakistan.