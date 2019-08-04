UrduPoint.com
PIA Completes Direct Hajj Flights Operation At Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

PIA completes direct Hajj flights operation at Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::National flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Sunday completed its direct Hajj flights operation at Sialkot international airport.

CEO of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Maj-Gen (rtd) Muhammad Abid Aziz told the newsmen that PIA transported as many as 4618 male and female Hajj pilgrims from Sialkot airport to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj through its 12 direct international Hajj flights from Sialkot airport.

Sialkot airport's Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza and senior PIA officials were also present on this occasion.

Your Thoughts and Comments

