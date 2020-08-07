PIA contemplates to initiate its flights to Iraq during Muharram

KARACHI, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines may start its flight operation to the holy cities of Iraq during Muharram ul Harram and Arba'een to facilitate hundreds of pilgrims from Pakistan keen to visit the places as part of their religious obligations.

Hamid Abbas Laafta, the Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan has assured all possible support to the CEO of PIA, Air Marshall Arshad Malik, of help in getting this materialized, said the spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Friday.

According to details during a meeting between the two possibility of starting PIA's operation to Iraq during Ashura and Arba'een were discussed with specific reference to facilitation of PIA passengers and their pilgrimage to the holy sites.

Ambassador Lafta assured the PIA chief of his full cooperation and support in facilitating passengers and the carrier's flight operation to the destination.

The PIA spokesman said it was a preliminary meeting aimed at developing a consensus and a better understanding of the situation followed by mid-tier meetings in the future.