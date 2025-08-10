PIA country manager reveals direct flights from Riyadh to Sialkot & Multan featuring enhanced passenger comfort

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) PIA Country Manager for Saudi Arabia Malik Bilal Ahmed on Sunday disclosed that Pakistan International Airlines will soon begin direct flights from Riyadh to Sialkot and Multan, focusing on passenger comfort with features like state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment, seamless booking and efficient check-in processes for a hassle-free journey.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv, the PIA Country Manager for Saudi Arabia revealed that over 14 direct flights from Riyadh to Sialkot and Multan are set to resume soon, starting from October.

He said these are weekly flights designed to meet the high travel demand. Every year, around 200,000 passengers travel from Riyadh to Pakistan, making these routes especially important.

This move is part of Pakistan International Airlines’ efforts to enhance connectivity and better serve the large expatriate community in Saudi Arabia, he added.

He further explained that the increased number of flights will not only improve travel convenience but also offer passengers upgraded facilities, adding, these include modern in-flight entertainment, seamless booking processes and efficient check-in services aimed at ensuring a hassle-free and comfortable journey.

The resumption of these flights highlights PIA’s commitment to strengthening ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia while catering to the growing demand for reliable air travel options among the Pakistani diaspora in the region.