PIA Denies Any Cut In The Salaries Of Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

PIA denies any cut in the salaries of employees

KARACHI, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesman Abdullah Khan Tuesday said salaries of the employees associated with the national carrier have neither been slashed nor is being contemplated to be.

Denying in most categorical terms the statement made by a senior pilot of the organization that 44 percent pay cut of all its workers may have been already introduced, Abdullah Khan said no such step has been taken.

He regretted that irresponsible attitude adopted by a person has been a cause of mental torture and emotional trauma for many hence Chief Operating Officer of PIA has ordered an inquiry against the Captain for making an absolutely false and baseless claim.

Reiterating that salaries are not being reduced of any PIA worker, he in particular context of pilots said there had also been no change in their salaries, house rent and allowances of which they are entitled to in accordance to their grades and pay scale.

On the contrary, he said steps are being taken to make realistic and transparent the payment of allowances to the pilots.

Abdullah Khan said the mentioned statement made via media was in bad faith, aimed at bringing the PIA administration into pressure for acceptance of unrealistic demands.

