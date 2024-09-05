PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

(@Abdulla99267510)

BIRMINGHAM: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Sept 5th, 2024) Iqbal Javed Bajwa, the Deputy Station Manager of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) stationed in Birmingham, has been terminated from his position.

According to a PIA spokesperson, Iqbal Javed Bajwa was asked to resign after his FA certificate from the Lahore board was found to be fake.

The spokesperson further stated that Iqbal Javed Bajwa submitted his resignation after receiving a show-cause notice from PIA’s Finance Manager in Birmingham on July 30. The sources said that Iqbal Javed Bajwa started his employment with PIA at the Rawalpindi office in 1977 and acquired British citizenship in the late 1980s.

The sources also revealed that Iqbal Javed Bajwa is the brother of former Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.