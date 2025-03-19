PIA Downsizing Reduces Workforce To 7,000 Employees: Zaib Jafar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Defense, Zaib Jafar, has revealed that following a downsizing initiative, the workforce at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been reduced to 7,000 employees
She made this statement on Wednesday during the Question Hour in the National Assembly.
She explained that the downsizing was part of a rationalization effort, reducing the number of employees from 18,000 to 7,000. Additionally, she noted that the number of aircraft in PIA’s fleet now stands at 213.
During the session, Member of Parliament Tahira Aurangzeb questioned why PIA employs such a large staff per aircraft. Meanwhile, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro raised a concern regarding the high fares on newly introduced PIA routes between Sukkur and Karachi, pointing out that they are comparable to ticket prices for flights to Dubai.
In response, Chairman Abdul Qadir Patel instructed the parliamentary secretary to prepare a detailed response and present it to the House.
