PIA earns Rs17million through paint jobs for foreign customer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has earned Rs17 million in over less than two weeks with a paint job for a foreign customer.

An official of PIA said that the experienced PIA team took only ten days to complete the intricate paint job for the foreign airline.

"We completed a paint job in just ten days for a foreign customer and earned Rs17 million from it.

We executed the intricate paint job with custom made stencils" he added. The airline did the job for ATR 72 aircraft 9S-AAD of Fly CAA Company from Congo.

The department recently developed an in-house facility to repair Cessna, small aircraft primarily used for flight training and personal use.

"PIA Engineering and Maintenance has achieved a milestone in maintenance of Cessna. They've developed an in-house facility to repair the propeller which will be utilized by flying training academies" he said.