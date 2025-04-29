PIA ensuring hassle-free Immigration, smooth flights for Hajj Pilgrims : Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Khan Tuesday announced that under the 'Road to Makkah' initiative, government is providing smooth flights for pilgrims with enhanced facilities and dedicated immigration counters which have been established, allowing pilgrims to benefit from a hassle-free experience, eliminating the 4-5 hour wait previously faced at Saudi immigration counters.

In an exclusive interview, a PIA spokesperson said that Pakistan International Airlines promises hassle-free immigration for hajj pilgrims this year.

The spokesperson highlighted that efficient immigration counters are being set up to ensure a smooth journey for pilgrims, enhancing their overall hajj experience.

He said the national carrier has officially commenced its Hajj flight operations with the departure of the first special flight, from Islamabad to Medina, adding, the flight, carrying 427 passengers, reached its destination smoothly, marking a successful start to PIA's Hajj services.

The PIA spokesperson added that along with the pilgrims, tons of medicine were also being transported on the flight to ensure the health and well-being of the pilgrims during their journey.

He further stated that PIA is operating direct flights to Medina from six station cities in Pakistan, providing convenient travel options for pilgrims from various regions.

Abdullah Khan also advised pilgrims to carefully review their travel documents and avoid carrying prohibited items that may cause inconvenience during their journey.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to guidelines and regulations to ensure a smooth travel experience.

The PIA spokesperson also urged pilgrims to maintain their dignity and refrain from engaging in any behavior that could tarnish their reputation or cause inconvenience during the holy journey.