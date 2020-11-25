UrduPoint.com
PIA Enters Into Alliance For Promotion Of Tourism In Country

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

PIA and Hashoo Group/Destinations of the World (DOTW-Pakistan) have entered into a strategic alliance for jointly enhancing businesses and promoting tourism in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ):PIA and Hashoo Group/Destinations of the World (DOTW-Pakistan) have entered into a strategic alliance for jointly enhancing businesses and promoting tourism in the country.

The scope of the partnership ranges from discounts for utilization of products, tour packages rent a car service, chauffer driven pick and drop facility, special discounts on wedding packages and stays, air transportation, provision for 24/7 joint counters for customers convenience and redemption of loyalty cards.

PIA and Hashoo group will also explore the possibility of co-branding and alliance to upgrade, improve and operate the Airport Hotel, Karachi.

CEO of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik commenting about the arrangement said the joint venture was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote domestic tourism.

This venture was said to not only generate tourism but also improve the synergy between two large stake holders of country's travel industry.

Through this partnership PIA was said to ensure convenience, luxury, comfort, affordable domestic tourism and event management functions in the country for locals as well as foreigners interested in traveling to the beautiful destinations in Pakistan.

According to MoU the air transportation, stay packages and fix departure packages would initially be offered for Gwadar, Bhurban, Muzzafarabad, Islamabad, MalamJabba, Skardu, Gigit, Chitral and also for Shandur Polo Festival, Bahawalpur, Multan and Mohenjo-Daro.

DOTW will provide all ground services to PIA passengers while the flag carrier would establish around 30 high-end sales points within Hashoo Group's Hotels as 24 hours support service for ticket buying, reissuing, payment collection and all associated services being provided by PIA offices.

PIA will also offer over the counter discounts to the loyalty cards/ privilege holders of Hashoo Hotels and vice versa PIA passengers and Loyalty Card Holders will get special discounts on hotel bookings and other relevant facilities.

