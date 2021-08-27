PIA evacuates 6,578 people from Kabul, 1051 via Torkham border

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag carrier, has so far evacuated 6,578 people from Kabul airport including the personnel of foreign embassies, missions and important international institutions.

With a total of 1051 people evacuated via Torkham border, the number of Pakistani nationals evacuated so far stood at 987 including 104 by air.

Pakistan evacuated a total of 7,629 people of different nationalities so far through air and land routes. Out of 7,629 passengers, 5534 departed from Islamabad to next destinations.

Pakistan continues to evacuate diplomatic staff and foreign nationals including the personnel of international institutions stranded in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15.

On Friday, number of special transit flights were also arrived at Islamabad International Airport to proceed to next destinations.