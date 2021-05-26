UrduPoint.com
PIA Expands Flight Operation For Northern Areas To Promote Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:55 AM

PIA expands flight operation for Northern areas to promote tourism

The national flag carrier, in accordance to the vision of the PM Imran Khan regarding promotion of tourism, has expanded its flight operation in the northern areas of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The national flag carrier, in accordance to the vision of the PM Imran Khan regarding promotion of tourism, has expanded its flight operation in the northern areas of the country.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan here on Tuesday sharing details said it is for the first time that eight flights each arrived at the airports of Skardu and Gilgit respectively, carrying people (tourists) from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Mentioning that strict compliance to recommended SOPs was ensured by flight passengers, he said growing surge is registered in the number of people from Karachi and Lahore, keen to visit these beauty scenic areas.

To a query, he said air fares are reasonable so as to help attract maximum number of potential tourists.

Abdullah Khan reiterated that the motive to increase number of flights to and from northern areas is basically to contribute towards development of the areas that largely are not fully developed but can be helped through quality traveling facilities and sustainable growth of tourism.

