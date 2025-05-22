Open Menu

PIA Expands Flight Operations With New Direct Route From Lahore To Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PIA expands flight operations with new direct route from Lahore to Paris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the launch of direct flights from Lahore to Paris as part of its strategy to expand international operations.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the first direct flight on the new route will take off on June 18, 2025. The airline will operate this service on a weekly basis every Wednesday, providing greater convenience to passengers traveling between Pakistan and France.

Currently, PIA operates two weekly direct flights from Islamabad to Paris.

With the addition of the Lahore-Paris flight, the total number of weekly direct flights to the French capital will rise to three.

The national carrier also plans to soon extend its flight network to more European cities, aiming to meet the growing travel demands of Pakistani citizens and facilitate easier access to Europe.

"PIA is committed to enhancing travel options and providing comfortable and direct air connectivity to the Pakistani diaspora and international travelers," the spokesperson added.

Recent Stories

33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Cham ..

33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..

4 minutes ago
 Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, ci ..

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons

33 minutes ago
 Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation C ..

Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

34 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance ..

UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..

34 minutes ago
 Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 202 ..

Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

49 minutes ago
 Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

49 minutes ago
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi ..

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..

1 hour ago
 Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser fo ..

Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand

2 hours ago
 Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle ..

Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

2 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan