PIA expands flight operations with new direct route from Lahore to Paris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the launch of direct flights from Lahore to Paris as part of its strategy to expand international operations.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the first direct flight on the new route will take off on June 18, 2025. The airline will operate this service on a weekly basis every Wednesday, providing greater convenience to passengers traveling between Pakistan and France.

Currently, PIA operates two weekly direct flights from Islamabad to Paris.

With the addition of the Lahore-Paris flight, the total number of weekly direct flights to the French capital will rise to three.

The national carrier also plans to soon extend its flight network to more European cities, aiming to meet the growing travel demands of Pakistani citizens and facilitate easier access to Europe.

"PIA is committed to enhancing travel options and providing comfortable and direct air connectivity to the Pakistani diaspora and international travelers," the spokesperson added.