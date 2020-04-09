PIA expedites its relief flight operations

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :PIA administration has decided to increase the number of destinations for its ongoing relief flight operation aimed at bringing back Pakistanis stuck in different countries following the almost global lockdown situation consequent to Covid - 19 pandemic.

A spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Thursday said a PIA plane would be leaving for Denmark on Friday to carry back Pakistanis visiting the country and were stranded due to discontinuation of the flight service.

These passengers were said to be not necessarily those who may have availed of the services of PIA yet realizing its obligation towards the country men and women in distress has initiated the facility as per directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The operation being executed under the direct supervision of CEO of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik holds equal provision to ensure absolute safety of the pilots as well as crew members, along with those of the passengers against the virus.

As per latest schedule three flights would leave for different destinations including Baku (Aezarbaijan) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) on April 11 to help safe return of 125 and 175 Pakistani from the two airports respectively.

"The Pakistanis visiting Malaysia had been stuck at KL airport for past 16 days," said the spokesman mentioning that Malaysian and Singaporean citizens would also be on board the flight leaving for Malaysian capital on Saturday.

It would also be on April 11 that a special flight of PIA would fly back French nationals visiting the country as well some staff members of the embassy, lately serving in Pakistan.

A relief flight would leave for Tokyo (Japan) on April 12 carrying Japanese nationals along with essential items required there.

Some 200 Pakistani stranded in Thailand for past more than weeks will be transported back from Bangkok to Islamabad on April 13, said Abdullah Hafeez.

All stranded Pakistanis in the above mentioned countries keen to return back home but may not yet have registered themselves with the Pakistani embassies have been advised to immediately approach the authorities or contact their nearest PIA offices or the call center without any delay.

