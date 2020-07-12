UrduPoint.com
PIA Fast On The Way To Restore Its Flight Operations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

PIA fast on the way to restore its flight operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines, the national flag carrier is successfully moving towards restoration of its operation with steady increase in the number of flights to and from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad,Peshawar and Quetta , said a spokesman of the organization here Sunday.

Keeping in view the demand of people PIA has decided to fly twice a day between Karachi and Islamabad with one each daily between commercial hub of the country and the city of education Lahore.

PIA is already in process to optimize its services to and from UAE, said Abdullah Khan mentioning that its special flight operation for Saudi Arab, Far Eastern countries and Iraq is already in full swing.

