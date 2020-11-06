PIA finalizes direct flights to Saudi Arabia from October 18

Pakistan International Airlines will start its direct flights to and from the Saudi city of Al Buraida, capital of Al-Qassim region, from October 18, said Abdullah Khan the spokesman of national flag carrier here on Friday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines will start its direct flights to and from the Saudi city of Al Buraida, capital of Al-Qassim region, from October 18, said Abdullah Khan the spokesman of national flag carrier here on Friday.

The decision was said to be in view of a sizable presence of Pakistani workers in Al Qassim located at the north-central part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mentioning that these Pakistanis (expatriates) seeking, for quite sometime, facilitation in terms of reduced duration of the journey and avoidance of unnecessary hassle caused due to connecting flights, he said first of these flights will be between Multan and Al-Qassim.

PIA spokesman sharing further details of the arrangement said initially two flights, one each from Multan (Wednesday) and Islamabad (Friday) would be flown to and from the Saudi destination.

With a baggage limit of 40 Kilo-grams an introductory fare package is also being offered to the intending passengers, said Abdullah Khan.

According to him the Saudi Airport authorities have also arranged to present a water cannon salute to the first ever flight between the two cities.