PIA fines passenger over smoking in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) A passenger has been fined Rs 10000 for smoking in washroom of PIA flight no PK 292 coming to Islamabad from Birmingham.According to details for the first time in air history PIA while starting fining passengers over smoking has imposed penalty of Rs 10000 on Raza Ahsan over smoking .

"The airplane crew stopped the Passenger from smoking after the smoke was spread in airplane and later the passengers was fined .

His passport was returned to him after he paid fine amounting to Rs 10000", PIA Spokesperson said.