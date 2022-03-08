UrduPoint.com

PIA Flight Carrying 235 Repatriated Pakistanis From Poland To Arrive At Islamabad Airport Tonight

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 05:44 PM

A chartered flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will land at Islamabad International Airport late Tuesday carrying 235 students and community members repatriated from Poland in the wake of Ukraine crisis

According to the Foreign Office, there are about 7,000 Pakistanis in Ukraine including 4,000 community members and 3,000 students. Most of the Pakistanis have already left Ukraine before February 24 on the advice of the embassy.

Since February 24, the mission evacuated 1,525 Pakistanis to neighboring Poland, Romania and Hungary.

The PIA flight left early Tuesday morning at 0715 hours (PST) and is returning the same day to Islamabad.

