PIA Flight Carrying 91 Passengers Crashed Before Landing: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:29 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger flight plane crashed near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday, just before landing.

PIA spokesman talking to a private tv channel confirmed that as many as 91 passengers were on board in the flight coming from Lahore to Karachi.

He refuted the speculations being broadcasted on different news channels that the plane was faulty.

He said CEO PIA was reaching Karachi by a special flight.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has imposed an emergency in all hospitals of Karachi.

Pakistan Navy has also deployed four fire tenders to control the fire erupted due to the crash.

The law enforcement agencies and rescue workers have started rescue operations at the site of incident.

