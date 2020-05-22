PIA Flight From Lahore Crashes Near Karachi Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:33 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A PIA flight from Lahore PK-303 to Karachi, carrying more than 90 passengers and eight crew members, crashed very close to its destination here Friday afternoon.
A spokesman expressing his inability to share much details confirmed the incident mentioning that crash took place on a residential locality, Kazimabad, next to Quaid e Azam International Airport.