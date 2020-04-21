UrduPoint.com
PIA Flight Operation From Italy To Start Soon After Overcoming COVID-19 Challenge: Fawad Ch

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:02 PM

PIA flight operation from Italy to start soon after overcoming COVID-19 challenge: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Italy to Pakistan would hopefully be restored soon after overcoming the prevailing health crisis of COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Italy to Pakistan would hopefully be restored soon after overcoming the prevailing health crisis of COVID-19.

"We are in contact with the authorities in Italy for bringing back stranded Pakistanis there," Fawad said during a meeting with President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Italy, Asif Bajwa here on Tuesday.

The process of bringing back bodies of Pakistanis died due to various reasons besides COVID-19 would also be started soon, he said.

Fawad apprised Asif Bajwa of the initiatives his ministry was taking in the prevailing health crisis in the country including local manufacturing of ventilators.

The federal minister appreciated the contribution of Asif Bajwa for welfare of stranded Pakistanis in Italy.

