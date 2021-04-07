UrduPoint.com
PIA Flight Operation From Lahore To Skardu To Boost GB Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:38 PM

PIA flight operation from Lahore to Skardu to boost GB tourism

Flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Lahore to Skardu is a matter of great pleasure for the people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Lahore to Skardu is a matter of great pleasure for the people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Talking to media on the launch of Lahore-Skardu flight operation, the spokesperson of government of Gilgit-Baltistan Imtiaz Ali Taj said it would promote tourism in GB.

He said the first flight of PIA carrying more than 150 passengers reached Skardu from Lahore in which most of them were tourists.

He said development of tourism in GB was the top priority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan as he was committed to promote winter tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Taj said with the promotion of winter tourism, the duration of tourism activities in the GB would increase from three months to 10 months.

He said due to its vast glaciers, high and lofty mountains, the GB would soon become a global center of winter tourism and sports.

