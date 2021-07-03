PIA flight operation increased to repatriate stranded Pakistanis: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that Pakistan international Airlines (PIA) has significantly increased the number of its international flights to repatriate the overseas Pakistani stuck abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that Pakistan international Airlines (PIA) has significantly increased the number of its international flights to repatriate the overseas Pakistani stuck abroad.

In a tweet, he said the emigrant Pakistanis were enduring difficulties regarding the schedule of PIA flights to Pakistan for the past few days.

The number of international flights has been increased by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, after holding detailed meetings with the relevant officials of PIA and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).