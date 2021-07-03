UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Flight Operation Increased To Repatriate Stranded Pakistanis: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 07:46 PM

PIA flight operation increased to repatriate stranded Pakistanis: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that Pakistan international Airlines (PIA) has significantly increased the number of its international flights to repatriate the overseas Pakistani stuck abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that Pakistan international Airlines (PIA) has significantly increased the number of its international flights to repatriate the overseas Pakistani stuck abroad.

In a tweet, he said the emigrant Pakistanis were enduring difficulties regarding the schedule of PIA flights to Pakistan for the past few days.

The number of international flights has been increased by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, after holding detailed meetings with the relevant officials of PIA and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister PIA

Recent Stories

Integrated economic policies leading province to p ..

2 minutes ago

DIG visits Sihala police station, reviews working ..

2 minutes ago

WSSP gets ISO certifications in recognition of ser ..

2 minutes ago

About 164 kanal land retrieved

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister takes notice of Hazro police fir ..

24 minutes ago

6 killed in 3 incidents in Hafizabad

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.