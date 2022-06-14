UrduPoint.com

PIA Flight Returns From War-torn Syria With 169 Pakistanis On Board

Sameer Tahir Published June 14, 2022 | 10:58 AM

PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pakistanis on board

The PIA flight landed at the Jinnah International Airport at around 11 p.m on 13th June.

According to ARY News, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 169 Pakistani pilgrims stuck in Syria due to Israeli airstrikes has arrived in Karachi.

The airplane, which left for Syria on special orders from Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, landed at Jinnah International Airport around 11 p.m., according to details.

It's worth noting that over 300 Pakistanis are stuck in Syria. The PIA airline has transported 160 nationals back to their homeland, while the remaining 140 will journey to Iraq on their own.

The passengers were first taken by bus from Damascus to Aleppo, where they boarded the flight, according to a PIA representative.

According to him, Pakistan's ambassador to Syria had requested that the government and the national carrier dispatch a flight to rescue the stranded Pakistanis.

Previously, the PIA had halted flight operations to and from Damascus following an Israeli airstrike on the Damascus International Airport a few days ago, which damaged both of the airport's runways.

