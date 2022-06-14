UrduPoint.com

PIA Flight Returns Home Carrying 165 Stranded Pakistani Zaireen From Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 01:30 AM

PIA flight returns home carrying 165 stranded Pakistani Zaireen from Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8136 landed at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi late Monday night carrying 165 Pakistani Zaireen from Aleppo (Syria), who got stranded in Damascus after Israel's recent bombardment at the airport.

The national flag carrier had operated a special flight on instructions of the Aviation Minister after Pakistan's ambassador to Syria requested the government and the PIA CEO for early evacuation of the stranded Pakistanis.

First, the Pakistani passengers were transported to Aleppo from Damascus by bus, from where the plane brought them back home.

According to a PIA spokesman, emotional scenes were witnessed at the airport when the passengers arrived in their homeland safely, who chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan) waving the national flag.

They thanked the government and appreciated the national flag carrier for making swift arrangements in the difficult times and making their safe evacuation possible.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Syria Israel Damascus Aleppo From Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

1 hour ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

1 hour ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

1 hour ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

2 hours ago
 Trump was told fraud claims behind Capitol riot we ..

Trump was told fraud claims behind Capitol riot were false: aides

2 hours ago
 Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard ..

Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.