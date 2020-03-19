UrduPoint.com
PIA Flights Allowed Landing At UAE Airports After Long Hanging In The Air

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 39 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:43 PM

PIA flights allowed landing at UAE airports after long hanging in the air

PIA spokesperson says that three flights are hanging in the air but the local authorities earlier did not allow them landing amid fears of Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2020) United Arab Emirates (UAE) allowed landing to Pakistan International Airlines after long hanging in the air, the sources said here on Wednesday.

The sources said that three PIA flights were asking for landing at airports in the UAE for last one hour. However, the local authorities allowed landing at the airports.

Earlier, the flights were denied landing at the airports. The sources said that the landing was being denied for some differences between PIA and UAE-based airports authorities. However, some other reports suggested that it was denied due to fears of Coronavirus.

The entire UAE is now locked down owing to Coronavirus.

According to PIA Spokesperson, the flights were denied landing by the UAE authorities.

“Three flights are in the air but the UAE authorities are not allowing them landing at the airport,” said PIA Spokesperson.

The UAE government shut down airports in a sudden move to pursue maximum restraint against novel Coroanvirus.

“The flights are flying over Dubai and other cities but local authorities refused landing,” he further said, adding that all three flights will return to Pakistan if UAE did not allow landing.

