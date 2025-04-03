Open Menu

PIA Flights For UK To Start Soon: Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan International Airline will start its flights for United Kingdom soon.

The audit has been completed by British concern authorities, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said earlier, we had to face difficulties for european routes including UK due to weak policies of the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Meanwhile, he said that incumbent government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif will continue development works for prosperity of the people.

