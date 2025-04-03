PIA Flights For UK To Start Soon: Asif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan International Airline will start its flights for United Kingdom soon.
The audit has been completed by British concern authorities, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question, he said earlier, we had to face difficulties for european routes including UK due to weak policies of the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).
Meanwhile, he said that incumbent government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif will continue development works for prosperity of the people.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIA flights for UK to start soon: Asif7 minutes ago
-
Global Disability Summit starts in Berlin7 minutes ago
-
BYC spreading propaganda against security forces: DIG Quetta17 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Karachi passenger bus accident47 minutes ago
-
Prayer gathering held for health well being of President Asif Ali Zardari47 minutes ago
-
World Autism Awareness Day observed on April 257 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses good wishes for President Zardari’s health57 minutes ago
-
Four including 3 children die ,4 injured in two different incidents1 hour ago
-
Eid ul Fitr observed with fervour in Karachi2 hours ago
-
Kamber police 03 arrested in Case of murder.2 hours ago
-
Interior Minister calls on PML-N President, Punjab CM2 hours ago
-
14,632 ton waste disposed of during Eid days2 hours ago