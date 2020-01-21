PIA flights operation to Gwadar under consideration: Minister

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Tuesday said the government was considering to start flights operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on the route of Quetta to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Tuesday said the government was considering to start flights operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on the route of Quetta to Gwadar.

Responding to a question of Senator Muhammad Akram during the Question Hour in Senate, he said due to shortage of aircraft and lack of passengers, flight could not be continued to districts like Turbat, Gwadar and Dalbadin in Balochistan.

He said currently there was no flight from Quetta to other cities of Balochistan.

PIA had been operating twice a week flights between Gwadar and Quetta, however the flights were suspended due to insufficient passengers load, he added.

The minister said the PIA had assured that they had a constant eye on the market indicators and traffic trends prevalent on these routes and would start operations not only from Quetta to Gwadar and Turbat but on other routes as well when the market conditions would improve.

He said ATR planes were being used by PIA and were currently operated to Skardu, Gilgit, Chitral, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mohenjo Daro, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore.