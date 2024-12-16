PIA Flights Restored To Europe Due To Government's Efforts: Tarar
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, said on Monday that, due to the efforts of the incumbent government, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights have been restored to Europe.
Responding to points raised by opposition leader Omar Ayub, the minister termed the restoration of flights to Europe as a significant achievement.
He said that during the tenure of PTI, following the then Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan's irresponsible statement, flight operations were suspended to various destinations.
He said, “Under the incumbent government, these flights have been resumed, correcting the mistakes made during the previous government.”
Regarding the situation in Kurram, the minister suggested opposition leader for approaching the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, for information, as he is the chief executive of the province.
He said that although law and order is a provincial matter, the federal government is ready to assist the provincial authorities.
Tarar criticized the PTI leadership for their inaction, stating, “When there were dead bodies in Kurram, the Chief Minister was marching towards Islamabad rather than addressing the issues on the ground.”
He further said that had they visited Kurram at the time and focused on maintaining peace, the situation could have been different.
The minister also criticized the opposition for frequently mentioning casualties without providing accurate figures.
He stated that the PTI leaders were offering conflicting numbers, which only served to spread false narratives.
Tarar said, “They do not have the correct number of casualties; they are only spreading lies. Their 10 leaders are sharing 10 different figures.”
APP/zah-sra
