PIA Flights To Europe To Be Restored Soon: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Minister of State for Finance and Revenue informed the National Assembly (NA) on Friday that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe were expected to be restored soon.
Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the ban on PIA flights by the UK and the European Union, he said,"A detailed action plan from Pakistan has been dispatched to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the verification process is currently underway.
"
“We hope that the verification process will be completed within two to three months and flights to Europe will be restored,” he added.
The minister said that the European Commission Air Safety Commission delisted Pakistan from its concern list on May 14, describing this as a positive development.
APP/zah-muk
Recent Stories
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Disability board starts functioning at Allied Hospital-II1 minute ago
-
CTD kills most wanted TTP terrorist in Bannu11 minutes ago
-
Minors meet death after wall collapse11 minutes ago
-
DC Astore chairs Peace Committee meeting11 minutes ago
-
National Dialogue on World Food Safety Day held11 minutes ago
-
Lack of quorum forces chair to adjourn session11 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to assess ongoing polio campaign21 minutes ago
-
Water treatment plant donated to Allied hospital-II31 minutes ago
-
‘NourishMaa’ campaign launched in KP to highlight maternal malnutrition31 minutes ago
-
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit: SUPARCO41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for India's accountability over 7,000 custodial deaths in IIOJK51 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claimed three lives in Esa Khail51 minutes ago