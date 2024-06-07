PIA flights to Europe to be restored soon: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Minister of State for Finance and Revenue informed the National Assembly (NA) on Friday that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe were expected to be restored soon.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the ban on PIA flights by the UK and the European Union, he said,"A detailed action plan from Pakistan has been dispatched to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the verification process is currently underway.

"

“We hope that the verification process will be completed within two to three months and flights to Europe will be restored,” he added.

The minister said that the European Commission Air Safety Commission delisted Pakistan from its concern list on May 14, describing this as a positive development.

