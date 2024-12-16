PIA Flights To UK Resumed Soon: Minister For Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday expressed confidence that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the United Kingdom will be resumed soon
Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the non-operation of private airlines on mandatory and secondary routes within the country, he said a UK audit team is expected to visit Pakistan for this purpose.
He also said that PIA’s flights to European Union countries have already been restored as a result of the government’s sustained efforts.
The minister said that private airlines have submitted requests to operate on various domestic routes. In response to another calling attention notice regarding slow internet speeds in the country, Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Division, Sajid Mehdi, assured that the government is making efforts to launch 5G technology by April next year to address the issue of slow internet speed. He expressed optimism that, following the auction of the 5G spectrum, internet speeds will improve.
