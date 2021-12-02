PIA, Flydubai sign 'interline agreement' for extended air travel network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Flydubai on Wednesday signed an 'interline agreement' aimed at providing an extended network to air passengers, allowing travel from three major airports of Pakistan to over 90 destinations in the world.

PIA's Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik announced the development in a tweet, terming it "good news for Pak Aviation."He posted, "#PIA & @flydubai get into #interline agreement providing extended network reach allowing pax to travel from Lahore, Islamabad & Peshawar, connecting to over 90 destinations in Europe, Africa, Central Asia, South Asia and South East Asia via Dubai."