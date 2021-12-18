PIA gets first Airbus-320 simulator for pilots' training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has acquired the first state-of-the-art Airbus-320 simulator from a British company, which would enable pilots to get training within the country and help save heavy expenses spent on the training abroad.

Accordingly, an agreement was signed by PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and CEO L3Harris, Robin Glover in a simple ceremony, which was also attended by British Ambassador to Pakistan, Christian Turner, a news release said.

Robin Glover with the introduction of modern simulators in Pakistan, there would be improved standard of pilots training.

The UK envoy said Pakistan and Britain were enjoying cordial relations and deep friendship, and with this modern equipment (simulator), the Pakistan Aviation sector would progress significantly.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik said the national-flag carrier had completed an important project after acquiring the latest simulator.

He said PIA had been spending a lot of resources on training abroad and refreshing courses, and now this facility would not only be beneficial for PIA pilots but also other international airlines.

The PIA CEO said a simulator complex was being set up at Karachi airport where all the airlines, CAA offices and training centres were operating. "With arrival of this simulator, the standard of training and air safety in Pakistan will be at par with any developed country," he added.

Equipped with modern technologies, PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan said, the simulator would be the first in the region to be installed in Pakistan for pilots training, refresher courses and air safety.

He said PIA was missing the facility despite that it had almost 670 pilots of Airbus-320 who were sent abroad for training and refreshers courses along with inspectors of Civil Aviation that cost almost $300 per hour.

Now, the spokesman said, the PIA was establishing a Simulator Complex in Karachi where training facilities for Boeing 747 & 777, and Airbus-320 would be provided. The training venue would be attached to the Airport Hotel so that the student pilots could focus on the training in unison, he added.